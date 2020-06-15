AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 34,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $39.73 on Monday. Brooks Automation, Inc has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $50.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 52.96% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $220.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David C. Gray sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $537,447.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,502.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,132 shares of company stock worth $1,135,148. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

