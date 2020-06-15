AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $275,000 Position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 66.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,195 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,711,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,305,000 after purchasing an additional 634,947 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 42.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,093,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,697 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,891,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,176,000 after purchasing an additional 404,399 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,725,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,220,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,902,000 after purchasing an additional 145,321 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $96.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 1 year low of $57.89 and a 1 year high of $132.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $221.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

