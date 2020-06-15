FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 15,019 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 24,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,440 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $46,684.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,267.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 2,000 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.13 per share, with a total value of $68,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,376.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FIBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on First Interstate Bancsystem from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Interstate Bancsystem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

First Interstate Bancsystem stock opened at $31.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $43.83. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.28.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.18). First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $166.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. First Interstate Bancsystem’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

