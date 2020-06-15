AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,628 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 368,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NLY opened at $6.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.45 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $612,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Serena Wolfe purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $122,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 370,000 shares of company stock worth $2,226,400. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

