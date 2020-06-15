FDx Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,101 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of AlarmCom at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AlarmCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,099,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AlarmCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,628,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AlarmCom by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,503,000 after purchasing an additional 321,796 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in AlarmCom by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in AlarmCom by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,239,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,888,000 after purchasing an additional 254,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

In other AlarmCom news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 649 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $32,170.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,941.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,752 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $176,394.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,493 shares in the company, valued at $10,114,940.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,703,269 shares of company stock worth $268,476,389 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on AlarmCom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. AlarmCom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

ALRM opened at $58.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.15. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $61.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.13 million. AlarmCom had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

