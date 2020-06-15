Ajo LP Invests $218,000 in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ajo LP bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HEES. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 3,573.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 578.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

HEES stock opened at $17.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $37.85.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.03 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HEES shares. BidaskClub upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America cut H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&E Equipment Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, CEO Bradley W. Barber acquired 32,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $349,102.20. Also, Director Lawrence C. Karlson acquired 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $38,266.25. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 38,080 shares of company stock valued at $417,368. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ajo LP Invests $218,000 in H&E Equipment Services, Inc.
Ajo LP Invests $218,000 in H&E Equipment Services, Inc.
Ajo LP Takes Position in Quotient Technology Inc
Ajo LP Takes Position in Quotient Technology Inc
Ajo LP Takes Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc
Ajo LP Takes Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc
Ajo LP Invests $264,000 in AGCO Co.
Ajo LP Invests $264,000 in AGCO Co.
Ajo LP Takes $265,000 Position in Virtus Investment Partners Inc
Ajo LP Takes $265,000 Position in Virtus Investment Partners Inc
Eastman Chemical Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board
Eastman Chemical Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report