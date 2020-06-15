Ajo LP Takes Position in Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT)

Ajo LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,924 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 75.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth $96,000. 70.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Shares of Quotient Technology stock opened at $7.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $644.94 million, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 0.71. Quotient Technology Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $98.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.53 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 14.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 8,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $61,244.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,256.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Connie L. Chen sold 9,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $64,157.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 316,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,737. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

