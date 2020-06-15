Ajo LP Takes Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Ajo LP bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15,300.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 77.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANIP. Raymond James dropped their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $31.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $379.04 million, a PE ratio of -208.72 and a beta of 1.46. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average of $49.32.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $49.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.40 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP).

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.