Ajo LP Invests $264,000 in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Ajo LP bought a new position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,129,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in AGCO by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AGCO by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGCO alerts:

NYSE AGCO opened at $55.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.30. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $81.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.11.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.86.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,200 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $124,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at $197,585.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.