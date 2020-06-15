Ajo LP Takes $265,000 Position in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Ajo LP bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,493 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,211,188 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $92,183,000 after buying an additional 98,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $16,359,000 after buying an additional 19,929 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,406 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,762,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 135,373 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,303,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,818 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,380,000 after buying an additional 56,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $109.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.82. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a 1 year low of $55.37 and a 1 year high of $141.79. The company has a market capitalization of $839.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $127.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.39 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 12.06%. Analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.11%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRTS. TheStreet raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.20.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

