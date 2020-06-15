Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,040 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.1% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.9% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 472,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after purchasing an additional 45,011 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 65.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 913,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,536,000 after purchasing an additional 121,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.11.

EMN stock opened at $69.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $83.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.63.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

