Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $580,000 Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,632 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1,384.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,145,008.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WYNN stock opened at $92.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.47 and a 200-day moving average of $104.45. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $953.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.81 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s revenue was down 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on WYNN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Standpoint Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.56.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.