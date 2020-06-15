Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 66,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BJRI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 45,815 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 578.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 31,736 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,442,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $22.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.89 million, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.88. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.43 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BJRI. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.35.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

