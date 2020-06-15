AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) Stake Cut by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of AdvanSix worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

ASIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on AdvanSix from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of ASIX opened at $12.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.18. AdvanSix Inc has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $27.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $302.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.70 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.31%. Analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

