Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,747 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 63,590 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,217 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $16,945,000 after buying an additional 16,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,038,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 574,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,949.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $12.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.15. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a positive return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens cut shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

