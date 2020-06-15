Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Holdings in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 420,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. 17.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT opened at $33.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.93. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $37.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $703.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.21 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,796.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 12,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $409,051.23. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,905 shares in the company, valued at $670,841.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,826 shares of company stock worth $899,773 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

