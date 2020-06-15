Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 244,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 224,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 80,396 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 187,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 69,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after buying an additional 348,446 shares in the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GPMT opened at $6.99 on Monday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $385.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.69. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $29.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $16.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

