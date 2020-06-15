Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,190 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Arconic were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Billeaud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arconic during the first quarter worth $472,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Arconic by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 239,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 61,480 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Arconic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arconic by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arconic during the first quarter worth $1,535,000. Institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $16.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Arconic Inc has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.23.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus raised Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Arconic in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Arconic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arconic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

In other news, CFO Erick R. Asmussen acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $225,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 90,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,704.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson acquired 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $374,496.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,538.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 63,200 shares of company stock worth $704,996 over the last three months.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

