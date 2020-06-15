Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nice were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Nice in the 4th quarter worth about $759,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Nice by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nice in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nice by 1,858.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 637,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,880,000 after acquiring an additional 604,769 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nice by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

NICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nice in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nice has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.73.

Nice stock opened at $185.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.38. Nice Ltd has a 52 week low of $110.59 and a 52 week high of $191.50.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $411.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.87 million. Nice had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Research analysts expect that Nice Ltd will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

