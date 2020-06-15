Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 6,915 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,915 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 363,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,271,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $69.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.57 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.01 and its 200 day moving average is $80.53.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.