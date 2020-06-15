Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Stake Lessened by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,408 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 202.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,460,000 after buying an additional 226,667 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 193.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 316.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 31,573 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 21,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 59.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,084,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,173,000 after purchasing an additional 404,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Santander raised shares of Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.67.

Shares of BAP opened at $156.38 on Monday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $118.00 and a 1 year high of $240.88. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.03 and a 200-day moving average of $176.80.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.