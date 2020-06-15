Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,646 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Aramark worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Aramark by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Aramark by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Aramark by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aramark alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $25.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.65. Aramark has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $47.22.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.70%. Aramark’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Aramark from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aramark from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.23.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Bethel sold 12,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $353,567.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,623.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.