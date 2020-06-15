Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,824 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.16% of Mack Cali Realty worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Mack Cali Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Mack Cali Realty by 6,951.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Mack Cali Realty by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 31.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLI opened at $16.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.84). Mack Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $82.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Mack Cali Realty Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

