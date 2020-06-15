Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 30,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFPT stock opened at $107.30 on Monday. Proofpoint Inc has a one year low of $83.81 and a one year high of $133.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.80 and a 200-day moving average of $116.17.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $249.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFPT. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.73.

In other news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $250,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,854.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total transaction of $1,140,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,155.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,991 shares of company stock valued at $7,684,637 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

