Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 9,476 Shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,476 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RPAI opened at $6.76 on Monday. Retail Properties of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RPAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Compass Point cut Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Retail Properties of America from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Retail Properties of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

