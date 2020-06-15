Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,491 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Nielsen worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nielsen by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nielsen by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Nielsen by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nielsen by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NLSN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $15.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.28. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a positive return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

