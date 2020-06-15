Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 675,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,617 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.99% of Stifel Financial worth $27,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $48.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stifel Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $69.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.68.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.17). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 865,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,550,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Peacock acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.47 per share, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $393,070. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SF. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

