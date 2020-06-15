Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 709,504 Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 709,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,628,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Coca-Cola European Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,167,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,655,000 after buying an additional 82,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,296,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,784,000 after purchasing an additional 199,496 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter worth $218,858,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,494,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,804,000 after purchasing an additional 142,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter worth $126,042,000. 26.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCEP stock opened at $38.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.58. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average is $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $45.00 to $47.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.85.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

