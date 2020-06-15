Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) will report earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings. Mustang Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.04). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mustang Bio.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mustang Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31. The stock has a market cap of $134.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.68. Mustang Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman acquired 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $554,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 132,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 76,249 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. 20.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

