Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $27.29 Million Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Nordson worth $27,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $86,059,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.57.

NDSN opened at $185.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.23. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $96.46 and a 1-year high of $203.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.23.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.38 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

In other Nordson news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $185,537.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total transaction of $3,431,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,786,508.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,846 shares of company stock valued at $8,100,357 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

