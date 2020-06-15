Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,033,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,121,611 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.18% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $28,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 25,132,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,789,000 after purchasing an additional 522,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,239,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,248,000 after purchasing an additional 382,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,833,000 after purchasing an additional 132,427 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 7,413,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,212,000 after purchasing an additional 251,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,951,000 after purchasing an additional 398,955 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.09.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 938,836 shares in the company, valued at $8,449,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 365,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,422.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 159,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,717,037 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $10.93 on Monday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.24% and a negative net margin of 155.73%. The business had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.21 million. On average, research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

