Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $28.15 Million Stock Position in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,207,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 704,373 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Cypress Semiconductor worth $28,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CY. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $23,280,611,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $89,740,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 319.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,886,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959,252 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 1,357.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,642,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,561,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CY opened at $23.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 238.22 and a beta of 1.44. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $23.84.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.85 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cypress Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.54.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.