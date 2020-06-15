Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Chemed worth $28,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 876.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.53, for a total value of $142,659.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,203,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.36, for a total transaction of $3,019,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,727 shares in the company, valued at $61,998,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $6,528,079 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $448.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.80.

Chemed stock opened at $435.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $330.01 and a 52-week high of $513.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $451.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.63.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.04 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.18%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

