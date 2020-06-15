Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 293,471 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HMS were worth $28,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of HMS by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,047,000 after purchasing an additional 266,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HMS by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,913,000 after purchasing an additional 23,542 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of HMS by 345.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 39,196 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in HMS by 52.5% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 102,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in HMS by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,128,000 after acquiring an additional 256,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HMSY opened at $30.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. HMS Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $40.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.32 million. HMS had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Greg D. Aunan sold 32,459 shares of HMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $864,383.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HMSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on HMS in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of HMS in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on HMS in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HMS from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HMS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.39.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

