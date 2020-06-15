Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 220,000 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,360,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933,528 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% in the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,800 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,408 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 514.4% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,938,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,354.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,659,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,321 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $153.97 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $172.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

