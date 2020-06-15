Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 22.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 874,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 162,480 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $28,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter valued at $14,016,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at $56,043,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 74.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,509,000 after purchasing an additional 749,052 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in MasTec by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,930,000 after purchasing an additional 521,498 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MasTec by 44.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,700,000 after purchasing an additional 469,778 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $39.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.62. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.41. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.65.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $244,280.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTZ. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MasTec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

