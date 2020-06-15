Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 63,370 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,370 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Vail Resorts worth $28,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 740.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $553,264.38. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTN stock opened at $184.20 on Monday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $255.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.07. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $694.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.45.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

