Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 178.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,082,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975,143 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $28,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,024,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,187,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after purchasing an additional 53,658 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 894,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,695,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,622,000 after purchasing an additional 370,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NYCB. ValuEngine cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

NYSE NYCB opened at $10.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.