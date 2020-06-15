NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 577,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 35,181 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $29,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUVA. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $58.00 on Monday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $81.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.41.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $259.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NUVA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

In related news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

