Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 51,887 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,688,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,887 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 2.95% of SITE Centers worth $29,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 17.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 18.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in SITE Centers by 733.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter.

SITC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SITE Centers from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

In other news, Director Dawn M. Sweeney purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $109,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Makinen purchased 20,576 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $97,324.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,957 shares in the company, valued at $321,436.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 71,576 shares of company stock valued at $347,504.

SITC stock opened at $8.04 on Monday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

