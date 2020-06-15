Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 163,825 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.42% of Integer worth $29,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,879,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,045,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,737,000 after acquiring an additional 273,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Integer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $72.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.23. Integer Holdings Corp has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $328.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.20 million. Integer had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Corp will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

