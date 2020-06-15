Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $29.39 Million Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,208 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $29,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,347.8% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 92.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 45.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $138,518.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 29,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,312,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Sidoti lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $46.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $602.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

