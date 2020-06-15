Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 57,931 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1,704.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,931 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $29,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Truewealth LLC grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 175.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $896.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.44 and a beta of 1.68. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12-month low of $422.22 and a 12-month high of $900.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $761.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $639.99.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $652.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.27 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. Citigroup upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mercadolibre from $620.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Mercadolibre from $670.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $750.00 price target (up previously from $655.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $846.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $774.90.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

