Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,529,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469,571 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of MGM Resorts International worth $29,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,097,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,322,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,502,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,338.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 834,832 shares of company stock worth $10,178,535. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $19.17 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

