Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,148 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Blackstone Group worth $30,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 76,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 56.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BX opened at $55.73 on Monday. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.34, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.95.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.35.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 236,157 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $4,801,071.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

