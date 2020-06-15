Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 154,974 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $29,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at $162,958,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,895,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,988,000 after purchasing an additional 445,736 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Kemper by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,572,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,834,000 after purchasing an additional 123,435 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in Kemper by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,049,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,047,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,212,000 after buying an additional 614,664 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kemper alerts:

NYSE:KMPR opened at $65.73 on Monday. Kemper Corp has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.63.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Kemper had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kemper Corp will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.