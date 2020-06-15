Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 136,264 Shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,264 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 2.29% of Argo Group worth $29,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Argo Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,421,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Argo Group by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,872,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,122,000 after purchasing an additional 392,960 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,308,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,058,000 after buying an additional 233,818 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 979,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,293,000 after buying an additional 226,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Argo Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,270,000 after buying an additional 32,603 shares during the last quarter.

Get Argo Group alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $82,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ARGO opened at $34.07 on Monday. Argo Group has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $76.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.35.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.00 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th.

ARGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood raised Argo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Argo Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Argo Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Argo Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Argo Group Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.