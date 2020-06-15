Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 927,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555,782 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Parsons worth $29,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Parsons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,169,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Parsons by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 15,582 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Parsons during the 4th quarter worth $2,839,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $38.57 on Monday. Parsons Corp has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $45.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 30.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.87.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). Parsons had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 53.05%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parsons Corp will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSN. William Blair began coverage on shares of Parsons in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Parsons in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

