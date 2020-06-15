Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $543,000 Position in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Emcor Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Emcor Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emcor Group by 394.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the 4th quarter worth about $16,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $62.79 on Monday. Emcor Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.27.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.