Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Position in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCOM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 463.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 81.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 341.1% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM opened at $74.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. J2 Global Inc has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $104.57.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.36 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that J2 Global Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JCOM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

